Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 126 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $139.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

