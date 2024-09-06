Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $354.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

