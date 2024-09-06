McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.39

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.39 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.72). McBride shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.72), with a volume of 90,520 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £221.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($51,944.34). Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

