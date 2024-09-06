McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

NYSE:MCD opened at $287.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.93. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

