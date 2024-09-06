MCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $134,489,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

