McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MCRAA remained flat at $47.23 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.