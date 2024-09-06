Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $368.89

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.89 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.06). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 383.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 389,984 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.57 million, a PE ratio of 926.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,414.63%.

In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 12,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £42,875.70 ($56,378.30). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 99,697 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £359,906.17 ($473,249.40). 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

