Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.34. 679,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,298,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

