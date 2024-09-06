MetFi Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. MetFi has a market capitalization of $88.06 million and approximately $247,864.48 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetFi has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,747,707 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.50112253 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $207,904.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

