Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,554. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

