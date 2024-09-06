Michael Truett Tate Sells 50,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

