Michael Truett Tate Sells 50,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Astera Labs Stock Performance
Shares of ALAB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.