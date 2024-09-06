MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $37.13. 427,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,049,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

