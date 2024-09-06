MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.67.

Shares of MKSI opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $60,664,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after purchasing an additional 239,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

