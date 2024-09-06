MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Down 8.3%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 2,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

MOGU Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

