MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Down 8.3%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 2,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
MOGU Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.
MOGU Company Profile
MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MOGU
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.