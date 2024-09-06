Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading Up 1.9%

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $59.10. Approximately 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

