Monero (XMR) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $169.87 or 0.00317284 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $56.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,540.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.83 or 0.00552531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00117587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00082280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

