Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Down 2.4%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 344,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 288,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.