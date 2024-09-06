Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. 81,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Muscle Maker Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

