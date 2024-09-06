MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $92.20

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.20 and last traded at $93.26, with a volume of 26682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,781,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $1,359,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

