N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.81.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.