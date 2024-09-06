National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $62,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,172,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 78,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 178,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 197,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

MRVL opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

