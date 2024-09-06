Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.73 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $257.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

