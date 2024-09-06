NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $149.28 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00006579 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $149.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,208,897,908 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,465,684 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,208,800,805 with 1,122,116,093 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.82563491 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $167,837,514.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.