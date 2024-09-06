NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $3.57 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00006623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and $232.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,084,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,808,500 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,208,897,683 with 1,122,465,684 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.68896448 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $149,725,516.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

