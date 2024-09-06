Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $683.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $660.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $294.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

