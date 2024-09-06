Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $10.79 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

