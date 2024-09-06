Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Nevsun Resources Stock Performance
Nevsun Resources Company Profile
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
