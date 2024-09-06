NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Up 7.1%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 150,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 65,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.