Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 86,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 331,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $141.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

About Niu Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

