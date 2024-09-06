Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 86,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 331,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
Niu Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $141.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
