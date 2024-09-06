Noble Financial Increases Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Price Target to $25.00

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Noble Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LWAY. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $336,191.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,698 shares of company stock worth $887,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

