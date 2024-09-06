North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$47.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

Shares of NWC stock traded up C$1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 103,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North West has a twelve month low of C$29.58 and a twelve month high of C$51.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3071325 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. In other North West news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $497,015. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

