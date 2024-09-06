NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

