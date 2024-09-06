NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of SRV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.60.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
