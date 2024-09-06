NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.