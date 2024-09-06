Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.29). Approximately 89,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 225,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.27).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.97. The company has a market capitalization of £212.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,855.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Richard King bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £174.36 ($229.27) per share, with a total value of £401,028 ($527,321.50). In other news, insider Richard King bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £174.36 ($229.27) per share, with a total value of £401,028 ($527,321.50). Also, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 2,924 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £5,087.76 ($6,690.02). Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,224 shares of company stock valued at $48,093,576. 15.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.