Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $420.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.48.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Olympic Steel
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.