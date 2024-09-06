Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $420.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Olympic Steel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

