Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Sells $41,705.70 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider Darren Sherman sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $41,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 793,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darren Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $38,527.35.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OBIO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. 36,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,701. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 2,673.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBIO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OBIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at $117,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.