Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Orezone Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

