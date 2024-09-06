Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 7,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Oxford Biomedica Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

About Oxford Biomedica

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Featured Articles

