Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

CALF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.