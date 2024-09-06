Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 6.44.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 763,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.