Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Heather A. Planishek Sells 14,016 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 251.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

