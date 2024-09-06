Palmer Knight Co Sells 171 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palmer Knight Co decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5 %

WM stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.40. The stock had a trading volume of 281,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,846. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

