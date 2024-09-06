Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $319.07

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 319.07 ($4.20) and traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.04). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 644,373 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,125.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 318.96. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27.

In related news, insider John Burgess purchased 78,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($311,745.01). Insiders purchased a total of 723,062 shares of company stock valued at $232,050,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

