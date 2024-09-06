Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $5.77 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,559,000 after purchasing an additional 497,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

LLY stock traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $906.03. 639,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $896.03 and a 200-day moving average of $826.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.