Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 118269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Patria Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.