Paulette Lemon Sells 2,401 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HMST stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

