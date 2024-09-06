Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.55

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 67655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,439,000 after buying an additional 4,405,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $32,541,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

