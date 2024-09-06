Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.28

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.28 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.47). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.47), with a volume of 773,953 shares trading hands.

Pendragon Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The stock has a market cap of £618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.28.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

