PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

