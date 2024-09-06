Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $596,480.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $73.15 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

